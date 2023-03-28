From St. Ambrose to the Final Four: Lisa Bluder's coaching journey started in the QC

Iowa's Lisa Bluder is taking her Hawkeyes to their first Final Four since 1993. She reflected on her decades-long journey, which started at St. Ambrose University.

SEATTLE — Iowa Women's Basketball Head Coach Lisa Bluder is taking her Hawkeyes to their first Final Four since 1993 following Iowa's 97-83 victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.

After the victory, News 8's Camille Gear asked Bluder if she ever thought she'd be headed to the Final Four when she was the head coach at St. Ambrose University.

"Absolutely not, absolutely not. I mean, heck I hardly knew about the Final Four back at St. Ambrose, you know? But man, that was a great start for me! I mean I've only been in three places and all are in the great state of Iowa. I've been at three, St. Ambrose, Drake and Iowa. And those are amazing places. I couldn't be more grateful to represent the great state of Iowa right now."

At St. Ambrose, Bluder compiled a record of 169-36 in six seasons from 1984 to 1990, taking the Fighting Bees to four consecutive NAIA national tournaments and two straight NAIA Final Fours. In 1990, Bluder was named NAIA Coach of the Year after the Fighting Bees achieved the program's highest-ever ranking at No. 1. Bluder was inducted into the St. Ambrose Hall of Fame in 2010.