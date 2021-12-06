x
No. 9 Iowa women beat Michigan State 88-61 for coach Bluder's 800th win

No. 9 Iowa beat Michigan State 88-61 for coach Lisa Bluder’s 800th career victory.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark had her second triple-double of the season with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and McKenna Warnock had 21 points Sunday as No. 9 Iowa beat Michigan State 88-61 for coach Lisa Bluder’s 800th career victory.

Monika Czinano added 19 points as the Hawkeyes bounced back from Thursday’s 79-64 loss to Duke. 

That was their first game since Nov. 17 after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program forced the cancellation of three games. 

Bluder is 800-377 in her career and 444-235 at Iowa. 

Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 18 points.

