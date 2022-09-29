Iowa hosts No. 4 Michigan in 2021 Big Ten title game rematch

Iowa's defense averages 6 points allowed. Michigan's offense averages 50 scored. Who prevails?

IOWA CITY, Iowa — No. 4 Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Iowa (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 12:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Michigan by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan leads 43-15-4.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines return to Iowa City

This is a storied match-up. From 1971 to 1973, Harbaugh's father and longtime college coach, Jack Harbaugh, was an Iowa assistant. On his way to his first day at his new Iowa City school, six-year-old Harbaugh was hit by a mail truck, breaking his leg in two places.

With Dan McGivern of Iowa City. Driver, when I ran into traffic & took on his car @ age 6 #LifeSaver #DefiningMoment pic.twitter.com/UOM055euuY — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 26, 2017

Fast forward to 2016, his Wolverines entered Kinnick Stadium ranked third in the country with a spot in the college football playoff lined up. Instead, Keith Duncan's 33-yard field goal as time expired gave the Hawkeyes a 14-13 victory.

This week, Harbaugh leads his fourth-ranked Wolverines to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten championship game.

The Wolverines won that game 42-3, but Harbaugh acknowledged that the 39-point differential was not fully illustrative of the battle that took place on the field. As Harbaugh recalled the game in a university-sponsored radio interview on Tuesday, "there was 30-some plays where they just completely stoned us."

Harbaugh has more respect than most for an Iowa offense that ranks last in yards per game, saying, "It's a national story every year, 'Iowa's offense is struggling' ... but it's that way every single year and half the time they win the Big Ten West Championship."

In a Monday press conference, Harbaugh paid respects to Kinnick Stadium, "as they say, where top-five teams go to die."

Iowa has won five of its last six home games against top-five opponents, including the 2016 Michigan victory. Head coach Kirk Ferentz and staff are hoping to identify the ultimate recipe for success against the elite Wolverines.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Wolverines get a totally different look this week after beating offense-oriented Maryland. Michigan rolled up 463 yards and averaged better than 7 yards per play against the Terrapins. Iowa gives up 3.45 yards per play, second to Alabama, and a nation-low 5.8 points per game. For the Hawkeyes to have a chance to win the West again, their worst-in-the-nation offense must make huge strides. That doesn't seem likely this week against a national top-ten defense.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan RB Blake Corum vs. Iowa run defense. Corum broke loose for a career-high 243 yards against Maryland, his first time over 100 yards in nine games. Iowa gives up just 2.2 yards per carry and is one of two teams in the nation to not allow a rushing touchdown. The Hawkeyes know the shifty Corum will be a handful. He broke a 67-yard run to open the scoring in the conference title game, leaving a faked-out and fallen Iowa defender in his wake.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: QB J.J. McCarthy was good, not great, against Maryland. Now he goes into Kinnick Stadium for his first career Big Ten road start against one of the best defenses in the country.

Iowa: QB Spencer Petras will be trying to build on his best game of the season. Petras led a couple sustained drives and completed 11 of 17 passes for 148 yards against Rutgers. That's progress for the quarterback with the lowest rating in the Big Ten.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan and Iowa have split their past 10 meetings, but the Hawkeyes have won four straight in Iowa City. Michigan's 50 points per game leads the nation. WR Ronnie Bell has caught at least one pass in 19 straight games for the Wolverines. Iowa is 5-3 against top-five opponents at home. The 23 points allowed by Iowa are the program's fewest through four games in 66 years. Iowa will honor its 2002 Big Ten championship team. The Hawkeyes went 8-0 in league play and 11-2 overall that season.

FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" will be in town on Saturday when Iowa and Michigan kick off from Kinnick Stadium at 11 a.m. central time.