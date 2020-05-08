2020 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule released

Hawkeye football fans: the wait is almost over.
With no Cy-Hawk Game this year and only conference opponents lined up, the Big Ten announced each team's 10-game regular season schedule Wednesday morning.
The Hawkeyes will begin the season Sept. 5 with a home matchup against Maryland.
The Big Ten Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
“As a program, we have been looking forward to this day since the decision to play a conference-only schedule was announced," head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “Knowing when our games are scheduled will allow us to prepare for what is ahead on the field and support our players’ academic schedules off the field."
2020 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule
- Week 1 (Sept. 5): vs. Maryland
- Week 2 (Sept. 12): at Purdue
- Week 3 (Sept. 19): at Minnesota
- Week 4 (Sept. 26): vs. Nebraska
- Week 5 (Oct. 3): vs. Northwestern
- Week 6 (Oct. 10): at Illinois
- Week 7 (Oct. 17): BYE
- Week 8 (Oct. 24): at Penn State
- Week 9 (Oct. 31): vs. Michigan State
- Week 10 (Nov. 7): BYE
- Week 11 (Nov. 14): vs. Wisconsin
- Week 12 (Nov. 21): at Ohio State