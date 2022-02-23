Donations for Hawkeyes' wrestling facility tops $25 million

Construction on the 38,500-square-foot facility is expected to begin in June.

IOWA CITY, Calif. — Iowa's fund-raising campaign for a new wrestling training facility next to Carver-Hawkeye Arena has gone past the $25 million mark, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

Since launching the Carver Circle campaign nearly two years ago, a total of 225 supporters have contributed.

“This facility is a very important piece of Iowa athletics’ future, and we are doing it right,” coach Tom Brands said. “The support for Iowa wrestling is at an all-time high. Our fans are the best fans in the world. Our donors are the best donors in the world. They stepped up, and because of them, we have momentum for building the best training facility in the world.”

Construction on the $26.5 million facility is expected to begin in June. The 38,500-square-foot building will have a tunnel connecting it to Carver-Hawkeye. It will nearly double the amount of training space and establish a street-level hall of champions honoring Iowa wrestlers.

Iowa has won 24 national championships in the past 46 years. The Hawkeyes this year announced the start of the first women's wrestling program in a Power 5 conference. The women's team will begin competing in 2023-24.

"We have momentum for building the best training facility in the world.”



Carver Circle Campaign Passes Major Fundraising Milestone



🔗 https://t.co/gOGbns6OAC pic.twitter.com/crZvqzk5fp — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 23, 2022