Caitlin Clark finishes player of the year award sweep with Wooden honors

DES MOINES, Iowa — Caitlin Clark has officially completed her player of the year award sweep.
The star Iowa Hawkeye guard was awarded the 2023 John R. Wooden Women's Player of the Year award, just one of many honors she's taken home in the past few weeks.
After earning both the Naismith and AP Player of the Year awards, Clark led the Hawkeyes through the Final Four and a monumental upset of South Carolina and into a program first — the NCAA Women's Tournament's championship game against LSU.
And, despite a loss against 3-Seed LSU, Clark's historic season has been overwhelmingly positive.
"Thank you to all who have supported us on this magical run… I am lucky to wear Iowa across my chest and represent our state🤍 I love these girls to death and could not be more proud of all we accomplished this szn🖤🖤 Go hawks always🙏🏻🐤"
She broke the NCAA single tournament scoring record and pulled off a 41-point, 12-assist and 10-rebound triple-double in an Elite Eight win over Louisville.
Voting for the Wooden Award took place from March 14-21, 2023, by a national collection of voters, according to the award's website.
The Dowling Catholic alumna and Big 10 Player of the Year has one more guaranteed year in college, with a possibility of another after that.
Purdue's Zach Edey took home the men's award.