Chasson Randle, a former Rock Island High School standout, has reached a contract agreement with Oklahoma City Thunder, his fifth opportunity with an NBA team.

The latest chapter in the professional basketball career of Chasson Randle will include another opportunity in the NBA.

Randle has spent time with the Knicks, Sixers, Wizards, and, last season, the Warriors making OKC his fifth NBA team.