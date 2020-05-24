x
NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season

The league wants to finish its season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Disney World.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Something is finally clear in the uncertain NBA. Players believe they’re going to play games again this season. The obvious questions like how, where and when remain unanswered. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July.

 It's the clearest sign yet that the league believes the season can continue amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The National Basketball Players Association is also part of the talks with Disney. Games would be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a massive campus on the Disney property near Orlando. 

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the conversations were still “exploratory,” and that the site would be used for practices and housing as well.