Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Contests & Deals
Crime
Entertainment
GMQC
Hard Work & Determination
Life
Nation World
Podcasts
Politics
School Zone
Latest News Stories
Illinois governor orders bars and restaurants to close from March 16 through March 30
Everything you need to know about the 2020 Illinois Primary
Weather
Back
Forecast
Bridges & Traffic
Closings & Delays
Maps
Weather Kids
Three Degree Guarantee
Live Cams
Latest Weather Stories
Wintry mix on track for Sunday
How the International Olympic Committee is dealing with COVID-19
Sports
Back
The Score
Real-Time Scores
Latest Sports Stories
Bettendorf's D.J. Carton to transfer from Ohio State
MTI Score Standout
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Brewed
MyTV 8-3
Latest News Stories
Coronavirus live updates: Growing need for hospital supplies; FDA approves test with 45min results
The Waiting Room: Day 1
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Davenport, IA »
34°
Davenport, IA »
Weather
Closings
As Seen On TV
Pay It Forward
Skilled to Work
In The Kitchen
Jefferson Awards
Let's Move QC
8 in the Air
VERIFY
Features
Your Health
Your Money
Gift Of Giving
WQAD.com
sports
MTI Score Standout
Vote for this weeks MTI Score Standout
WQAD would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow