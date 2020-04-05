x
Mountain top: Game of Thrones actor sets deadlift world record

"I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point? I’m happy with this.”
Credit: AP
Hafthor Bjornsson (Iceland), aka The Mountain, salutes the crowd after lifting the Odd Haugen Stone Shoulder - Stone To Shoulder For Reps (410 pounds/186 kilos) to win the Arnold Strongman Classic as part of the Arnold Sports Festival on March 2, 2019, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series, has set a deadlift world record. 

He lifted 501 kilograms or 1,104 pounds at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland. 

Bjornsson told ESPN that "I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” adding that “I’m happy with this.” 

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos or 1,102 pounds.

