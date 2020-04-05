Mountain top: Game of Thrones actor sets deadlift world record

"I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point? I’m happy with this.”

“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series, has set a deadlift world record.

He lifted 501 kilograms or 1,104 pounds at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland.

Bjornsson told ESPN that "I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” adding that “I’m happy with this.”