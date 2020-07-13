'Afternoon of Destruction': Demolition derby continues Sunday due to Saturday night storms

Organizers put on the second half of the Night of Destruction demolition derby Sunday afternoon at the Mississippi Vally Fairgrounds

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After Saturday night's events were interrupted by stormy weather, the "Night of Destruction" demolition derby continued at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.

Admission was free to the "Afternoon of Destruction," which included modified and stock trailer races and the grand finale school bus race.

Many of the people who came out on Sunday afternoon, like mechanic Thomas Adams and his family, found themselves caught up in the rain the night before.

"Oh yeah, it was coming here and there and everywhere. I mean, one minute it was blowing one way and the next it was coming right in your face," Adams said.

When the races started at 3 o'clock Sunday, conditions quickly got loud and dusty.

"It`s a beautiful day, you`re going to see some buses racing around the track, crash up," said Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds general manager Shawn Loter.