Don't miss your chance to see monster trucks this Friday in QC

2xtreme Monster Trucks Live, featuring Monster Jam World Champion Bounty Hunter, will take place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds this Friday.

High-flying, car-crushing monster trucks will be on full display Friday night, July 22 at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds.

2xtreme Monster Trucks Live will kick off its family-friendly show at 7 p.m. It includes two-time Monster Jam World Champion Bounty Hunter and the queen of monster trucks, Scarlet Bandit.

There will also be a full-throttle monster truck competition and surprise stunts like backflips and "how high can you go" jumps are often included in the show.

“We are so excited to finally bring this show to the fair this year," Bounty Hunter pilot Jimmy Creten said in a news release. “The venue is ideal for some intense, gravity-defying monster truck competition, we love having a show there!”

There will be plenty of opportunities for young monster truck enthusiasts and adult fans to enjoy interactive entertainment, including rides in a full-size monster truck! You also will have the chance to grab a photo and an autograph with some of the best monster truck riders at the pre-show pit party.

Tickets for kids start at $15 and are available both online on the 2xtremeracing website and at the gate on the day of the show.