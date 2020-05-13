More than 2 dozen Rocky senior athletes sign NLI

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — In a unique celebration, 25 Rock Island athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to take their talents to the college level. Nine different sports were represented, with some athletes electing to play closer to home and others heading off to different states. In light of COVID-19, each senior was allowed to bring two supporters with them to the table and the signings were done in groups of six on the tennis court. The tables were wiped down in between groups and were separated by several feet. Other spectators and seniors waiting for their turn watched from their cars.