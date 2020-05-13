More than 2 dozen Rocky senior athletes sign NLI

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — In a unique celebration, 25 Rock Island athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to take their talents to the college level. Nine different sports were represented, with some athletes electing to play closer to home and others heading off to different states. In light of COVID-19, each senior was allowed to bring two supporters with them to the table and the signings were done in groups of six on the tennis court. The tables were wiped down in between groups and were separated by several feet. Other spectators and seniors waiting for their turn watched from their cars.
Here's a full list of the Rocks who celebrated their signing:
Girls Track
· Hayla Hathorn – Augustana College
· Hailey Reeds – Augustana College
Boys Track
· Austin Meirhaeghe – Augustana College
· Aminia Mashimango – Augustana College
· Peter Kimba – Dubuque University
· Michael Machuca – North Central University of Minnesota
Boys BBall
· Malachi Key – Milwaukee Area Tech College
· Taurean Holtam – Black Hawk College
· Andrew McDuffy – Black Hawk College
Girls BBall
· Morgan Freeman – Black Hawk College
· Breona Williams – Black Hawk College
· Hannah Simmer – Augustana College
Football
· Jayden Upton – Loras
· MJ Stern – University of Illinois
Baseball
· Joey DiIulio – Black Hawk College
· Alec Straw – Volleyball – Augustana College
Girls Swim
· Madelynn DePover – ILL College
· Tristan Lambert – Monmouth College
Bowling
· Kelsey Freeman – St. Ambrose University
· Heather Motley – St. Ambrose University
· Bailey Tripilas – St. Ambrose University Softball
· Madalynn Brummit – Black Hawk College Volleyball
· Raghen Walker – North Park University
· Kaitlyn Welsh – Black Hawk College