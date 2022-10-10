Moline's Matthew Bailey seals Illinois' first victory over Iowa since 2008

Just five months after graduating from Moline High School, Illinois safety Matthew Bailey is a proven playmaker for the No. 24 team in the country.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois defeated Iowa by a score of 9-6 on Saturday; their first win over the Hawkeyes since 2008. But it might not have come to fruition if it weren't for one of Moline's finest.

In Illinois's victory, 2022 Moline High School graduate Matthew Bailey made two crucial plays, including the possibly-game-sealing interception with 1:36 remaining in the contest.

With the Iowa offense at their own 47-yard line and just needing to get into field goal position for a potential game-tying field goal, Bailey took the game into his own hands and effectively ended it.

The interception ended any hope of the Hawkeyes scoring a game-winning drive like they've done so many times before.

After the game, Bailey broke the moment down.

"I see the ball tipped in the air, and it was almost like it was in slow motion ... I grab it ... just went down, was like man, that was amazing."

"I just love his demeanor, his personality, his mom and dad, his mom is an incredible woman who raised a great kid and I just had a feeling after that first couple weeks in camp that he's one of these kids that good fortune happens to," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said after the game. "I'm not surprised, the good lord tapped him on the head twice, like he gets a lot of great breaks."

Bailey was an underrecruited prospect during his prep career, with Illinois being his lone Power 5 offer. He was the nation's 131st-ranked safety, and the 35th-ranked prospect from Illinois, according to 247 Sports. Iowa wanted Bailey to walk-on, but the Illinois staff stepped up and offered him a scholarship.

On the season, Bailey has played in five games; recording two interceptions, one fumble recovery, two tackles, two pass deflections and a touchdown. Bailey's two interceptions are good for fourth in the Big Ten.

Bailey and the Fighting Illini host Minnesota on Saturday.