Moline breaks ground on upcoming pickleball courts

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Monday, April 26 at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center parking lot.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from December of 2020

The City of Moline has broken ground on two pickleball courts coming to Riverside Park.

Construction on the Riverside Pickleball Courts began on Monday, May 26 with an official groundbreaking that was held in the parking lot of the Riverside Family Aquatic Center on 5th Avenue.

The courts were announced back in December of 2020, when the Kiwanis Club of Moline teamed up with the city's parks and recreation department to make the project a reality. The Kiwanis Club of Moline chose the courts as their 100th anniversary project.

Dozens of people were at the groundbreaking, masked up and helmets on, to celebrate the new addition.

You can still donate to the project. Call the Parks & Rec Office at 309-524-2424. If you want to be recognized on the donor wall, your donation must be received by May 14.

Sponsors include: Franklin Parr Marquis Family Foundation, Inc., Harris Family Charitable Gift Fund, State Farm- Roger Clawson Agent, Friends of Moline Pickleball, Kiwanis Club of Moline and the support from The City of Moline, and The Moline Park Board.

A set of pickleball courts were built in Davenport in 2016. Those courts were applauded by USA Pickleball, which is an association aimed at promoting the development and growth of pickleball across the country.

What is pickleball?

USA Pickleball describes the sport as a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It can be played either inside or outside on a badminton-sized court with a net similar to a tennis net.