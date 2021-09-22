3 female kickers make extra points for Moline Maroons football in Friday night win

In a shutout win over rival Rock Island, the Maroons saw three different female kickers boot it through the uprights.

MOLINE, Ill. — It all started with Caroline Hazen in 2019.

The Moline Maroons welcomed DI soccer commit Hazen onto the football team to serve as kicker, and since then have had other young ladies join in.

That includes Vivian Veto and Kiersten Bailey who are also soccer stars in their own right.

All three kicked extra points for the Maroons when they hosted rival Rock Island last Friday. The Maroons shutout the Rocks in a statement victory, winning 63-0.