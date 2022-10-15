Moline defeats Sterling, claims Western Big Six championship

Moline defeats Sterling 33-21, securing their fourth conference championship in six years

MOLINE, Ill. — The mighty Moline Maroons defeated Sterling in a battle for the western big six championship on Friday night, earning their fourth conference crown in six seasons.

The Maroons never trailed the Golden Warriors, and were in command of the game from start to finish.

Moline's game opening drive spanned 15 plays and 67 yards, consuming seven minutes of clock. Moline quarterback Grant Sibley scored on a quarterback keeper from one yard out to put the Maroons up 7-0.

Sterling's opening drive was a three-and-out which set up a short field for Moline. On the Maroons' second offensive drive, Sibley threw a beautiful ball to connect with Chase Matthews for a 59-yard touchdown pass that put the Maroons up 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Sterling's second offensive drive found some success, including an 18-yard run from Golden Warriors' quarterback JP Schilling. But after Sterling grinded the ball down to the Moline 35-yard line, Maroons' defensive end Hyson Bey-Buie sacked Schilling for a nine-yard loss; and Sterling was forced to punt.

Starting from their own 15-yard line, Moline was able to move the ball all the way to Sterling's 39-yard line after a 25-yard run from Mason Woods. But the Golden Warriors made a stand and forced a turnover on downs.

Beginning with just over four minutes left in the first half, Sterling's following offensive drive resulted in a touchdown. Schilling connected with Isaiah Mendoza twice, including a 37-yard touchdown pass to bring the game to within one score. The Golden Warriors were aided by two 15-yard personal foul penalties, including an unsportsmanlike conduct that negated a 3rd-and-13 pass incompletion.

The game had been all Moline up until Sterling's late first-half score made it 14-7 at halftime.

Sterling gained zero yards on the opening second half drive, then punted. The Maroons started from their own 42-yard line, and quickly pushed down the field after Sibley found Jasper Ogburn for a 22-yard reception. Moline's star running back Riley Fuller scored from three yards out to put Moline up 21-7.

Sterling's next drive was decisive, converting two fourth-downs, including a 4th-and-1 from the Moline two-yard line. Aided by a 26-yard run from Antonio Tablante, Sterling's Kael Ryan scored from a yard out to make the score 21-14.

With 2:02 remaining in the third quarter, Moline's next offensive drive had a 72-yard Mason Woods touchdown run erased by a block in the back penalty. But a 25-yard Sibley keeper set up Fuller for a 25-yard touchdown run, putting Moline up 27-14.

Sterling scored on their next drive to make the score 27-21. A 27-yard rush from Sterling's Kael Ryan set up a one-yard touchdown run for AJ Kested.

The Golden Warriors refused to quit, but on both occasions in which Sterling brought the game to within one score, Moline had an answer.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the game, Sibley found Aubre Threatt for a 35-yard reception, during which Threatt rolled over a Golden Warrior defender. Just about everybody at Browning Field, including Threatt, thought the play was dead. But his knees never touched the ground, the referees never blew their whistles and Threatt continued running down the sideline.

A few minutes later, Fuller scored from three yards out, his third touchdown of the game. That was all she wrote, as Moline forced a turnover on downs on Sterling's final drive.

Sterling moves to 6-2 on the season. They'll host United Township in next week's season finale. Assuming they win on Friday, they can earn home-field advantage for the first round of playoffs.

Head coach Mike Morrissey and the Maroons move to 7-1 on the season. Moline earns at least a share of the Western Big Six championship for the fourth time in six years, having previously been crowned in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

They'll travel to Geneseo next week. The Maple Leafs defeated Rock Island 36-22 on Friday, notching their fifth win, and playoff eligibility. The Maroons can cement home-field advantage for the playoffs by defeating Geneseo next Friday.