Dodgers take World Series lead after Rays lose Game 3

The Tampa Bay Rays will look to get the series back even Saturday night.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Dodgers took a 2-1 World Series lead after a Game 3 win over the Rays on Friday night.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler was lights out, striking out 10 in his six innings of work and preventing the Rays from getting anything going offensively.

Meanwhile, the Rays trotted out Charlie Morton who, entering Game 3, was 3-0 in the postseason.

He struggled in Game 3, however, giving up five runs in 4.1 innings.

The Rays fell behind early after a solo homer run off the bat of Justin Turner in the first, and it was all Dodgers from there.

Tampa Bay got on the board after an RBI single from Willy Adames in the 5th inning and added another in the bottom of the 9th with a homer from Randy Arozarena.

The final was 6-2.

Here’s how Game 3 played out:

11:02 p.m.

To the 9th inning we go with the Rays trailing by five.

10:09 p.m.

The Dodgers add to their lead after a homer from Austin Barnes.

It's now 6-1 in the top of the 6th.

9:56 p.m.

The Rays score on a base hit from Willy Adames.

It's now 5-1 Dodgers.

9:51 p.m.

The Rays record their first hit of the night on a double from Manuel Margot in the bottom of the 5th.

9:37 p.m.

Kevin Cash goes to his bullpen. Morton's night is through with one out in the top of the 5th.

John Curtiss is in to pitch for Tampa Bay.

Charlie Morton done after 4.1 IP, 5 runs (runner in 1st is his). You expect greatness every time Chuck pitches in the postseason, not tonight #RaysUp — Justin Granit WTSP (@JustinWTSP) October 24, 2020

9:15 p.m.

The Dodgers add to their lead after a sac bunt from Austin Barnes. It's now 4-0 in the top of the 4th.

8:56 p.m.

Max Muncy delivers a two-RBI single in the third to extend the Dodgers' lead. It's 3-0.

8:18 p.m.

Justin Turner unloads on a pitch for a solo homer in the top of the first. He puts the Dodgers on top early 1-0.

Turner home run, Dodgers lead 1-0 — Justin Granit WTSP (@JustinWTSP) October 24, 2020

8:10 p.m.

Charlie Morton is on the mound and Game 3 is underway!

Rays Game 3 Lineup: