Top 5 plays: Cubs beat Reds in 2022 Field of Dreams game

From Drew Smyly's sterling start to Seiya Suzuki getting an RBI, the Reds also had some highlights from Aristides Aquino and Matt Reynolds.

Example video title will go here for this video

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Thursday in Major League Baseball's second game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

From Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. appearing before the game to a Harry Caray hologram cameo during the seventh-inning stretch, both teams also made plenty of memories with their on-field play.

And a bonus: Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Cubs outfielder Ian Happ were mic'd up and had conversations with the FOX Sports broadcast team.

Let's take a look at the top five plays from Thursday night's game.

5. Matt Reynolds gets the Reds on the board

Matt Reynolds came in as a defensive replacement at second base for the Reds in the top of the fourth inning with the Cubs leading 3-0. He singled in his first at-bat in the bottom of the fifth.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, he brought in the Reds' first two (and only two) runs on a two-RBI double to right-center field. That shrunk Chicago's lead to 4-2, but the Reds would get no closer.

Matt Reynolds gets us on the board! #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/w8IKIawwT3 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 12, 2022

4. Rowan Wick locks down the "W"

It couldn't have ended much better for the Cubs, as closer Rowan Wick came on and struck out two for the save.

Thursday night marked Wick's seventh save of the year. He spent parts of 2019 and 2021 with Chicago's AAA affiliate, the Iowa Cubs.

The @Cubs take the W at the Field of Dreams! 🌽 pic.twitter.com/G5QRAZmQSS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022

3. Seiya Suzuki gives the Cubs an early lead

Despite a disappointing season for the team, Cubs fans have to be pleased with rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki. He got the Cubs on the board in the top of the first with an RBI double.

After Thursday night's game, Suzuki is batting .250 with nine home runs and 34 RBI in 72 games.

The @Cubs strike first in the Field of Dreams Game thanks to an RBI double from Seiya Suzuki! pic.twitter.com/jqRFFF6Ove — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2022

2. Don't run on Aristides Aquino

The Reds didn't win Thursday night, but they did make sure Chicago were saddled with a TOOTBLAN.

With runners on first and second and one out in the top of the fourth, Aristides Aquino caught a Wilson Contreras fly ball in right field and fired it to third base, nailing P.J. Higgins trying to advance to third.

That's just really, really good defense.

1. Drew Smyly dominates on the mound

Call it old-fashioned, but you can't win if you don't have good pitching.

Drew Smyly got the start for Chicago and made the most of it, going five innings with a season-high nine strikeouts, allowing four hits and no runs. It was the second straight scoreless start for Smyly, who pitched 6.2 innings of shutout ball against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 6.

"It was awesome, it's just such a cool experience," Smyly said after the game. "It's just a memory that's gonna stick with all of us for a long time."

A season-high 9 strikeouts tonight for Drew Smyly over 5 shutout frames!#MLBAtFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/kWtIvQfeMD — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 12, 2022

MLB in Iowa: Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams 1/26

2/26

3/26

4/26

5/26

6/26

7/26

8/26

9/26

10/26

11/26

12/26

13/26

14/26

15/26

16/26

17/26

18/26

19/26

20/26

21/26

22/26

23/26

24/26

25/26

26/26 1 / 26