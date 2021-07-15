Looking to buy a ticket for MLB's 'Field of Dreams' game? You'll need some lottery luck

Registration will open Friday for the opportunity for Iowans to register to buy tickets to the Aug. 12 matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

IOWA, USA — Starting Friday, Iowans will be able to register for the chance to buy tickets to the first Major League Baseball game happening at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.

The Aug. 12 game (6:15 p.m. on FOX) is slated to take place between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at a ballpark next to the famous movie site in northeastern Iowa.

Online registration opens Friday, July 16 at 9 a.m. and will close Friday, July 23 at 1 p.m. It is limited to fans who have Iowa zip codes.

"Ticket Purchase Opportunity is available to residents of Iowa only," MLB's website states. "You must create an mlb.com account to register."

MLB officials will conduct a random drawing Aug. 1 among the pool of eligible registrations received to determine who can purchase a ticket. Those selected will be notified the next day (Aug. 2) via email, with tickets going on sale the day after (Aug. 3).

There is no charge to register and no obligation to purchase a ticket if selected. You must be 18 years of age or older to register.

