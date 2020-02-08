More Cardinals test positive for COVID-19, reports say

Saturday night, John Mozeliak said the team would return to the field Tuesday in Detroit, but the new test results could change those plans

ST. LOUIS — More members of the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports Sunday.

MLB Insider Robert Murray and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported "multiple" new positives in the results that came back Sunday.

The Cardinals were scheduled to play a three-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee, but all three games were postponed. Friday afternoon's game was postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive.

A day later, Saturday's game was postponed due to another player and multiple staff members tested positive. Hours later, a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday was scrapped as well.

On Saturday night, John Mozeliak, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, said two of those who tested positive have been sent back to their homes via car and two more likely will return to St. Louis. All of the other members of the team’s traveling party will remain isolated in their hotel rooms in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Before Sunday's reports of new positive tests, Mozeliak said the team would return to the field Tuesday in Detroit to face the Tigers. They would play a doubleheader Wednesday. It is unclear if Sunday's news will affect the schedule.

An official statement from the Cardinals Sunday evening said the team would remain in Milwaukee overnight as it awaits test results.

The Miami Marlins were the first team to report a COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of MLB's regular season on July 23. The Marlins haven't played since July 26, and 18 players on their 30-man roster have tested positive.

According to a report from ESPN, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly warned the players union that the 2020 season could be shut down if a better job is not done managing the coronavirus.

However, in a Saturday interview with the Associated Press, Manfred said he's confident his sport can get through the regular season and postseason without being stopped by the coronavirus, though not every team might play all 60 games and winning percentage could be used to determine playoff teams.