Medina Spirit's sign at Churchill Downs removed, replaced with new winner Mandaloun

One day after the horse was officially disqualified, officials replaced his name with 2021 runner-up Mandaloun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One day after Medina Spirit was disqualified as winner of the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs made a solemn, yet necessary move on Tuesday.

Officials removed Medina Spirit’s name from the wall overlooking the paddock.

The track replaced the 2021 winner with the name of runner-up, Mandaloun, the new victor of the Derby.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s state stewards made their decision to disqualify Medina Spirit after betamethasone was found by a laboratory test for the horse.

The horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is also facing penalties with a 90-day suspension starting March 8 and ending June 5, which he plans to appeal.

Baffert is also facing a 2-year suspension from Churchill Downs.

