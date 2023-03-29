'Fever pitch excitement': Hawkeye fans gearing up for Friday's Final Four game

Employees at the Black and Gold Shop in West Des Moines told Local 5 the phone has been ringing off the hook all week with requests for shirts.

IOWA, USA — Hawkeye fans both at home and in Texas are gearing up for the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Dallas this Friday.

At the Black and Gold Shop in West Des Moines, Final Four gear just went on sale on Wednesday. Employees say the phone has been ringing off the hook all week with requests for shirts.

Hawkeye fans are grabbing that gear before heading off to Dallas.

Kevin Collins, Iowa athletics associate vice president, has been in Texas since Monday with the team and says anticipation is high around town.

"We're starting to see more and more Hawkeyes on the street as we walk around," Collins said. "Going to the arena to check on ticketing, the event venue, everybody is excited to have the Hawkeyes. They know about our team, they know about Caitlin Clark. It's like a fever pitch excitement around Iowa women's basketball right now."

He said, while talking to many of the fans who've traveled down from Iowa, it's felt like a dream come true.

"We're kind of pinching ourselves all week, saying we're in the Final Four," Collins said. "So, many fans are saying this is a once in a lifetime moment, it's a historic moment for Iowa athletics. A big thank you, and I'll say it on behalf of Iowa athletics, thank you to our fans and families back in Iowa."

If you're headed to the game, you can join fellow Iowa alumni and fans at the Hawkeye Huddle event from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Ritz Carlton in Dallas.

There will be music, food and door prizes. And the best part? It's entirely free.