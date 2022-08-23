Former Iowa basketball star Luka Garza to join Minnesota Timberwolves

Garza previously played for the Detroit Pistons as well as the University of Iowa men's basketball team.

Editor's Note: The above video is from June 2022, following Garza being dropped by the Detroit Pistons.

Former Iowa basketball star and Detroit Pistons player Luka Garza has found his new home.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced they had signed Garza, along with forward CJ Elleby, in a press release on Tuesday. Terms of the agreement were not released.

Garza ended his college career at the University of Iowa as Iowa's all-time leading scorer (2,306 points), the seventh-highest scoring total in Big Ten history. He also earned the 2020-21 National Player of the Year honors after a stellar final season.

Following his time with the Hawkeyes, Garza was selected by the Pistons as the 52nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, earlier this year, the Pistons declined his team option, making him an NBA free agent.

While with the Pistons, Garza averaged 5.8 points on 44.9% shooting and 3.1 rebounds per game in 32 games.