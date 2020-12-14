Longtime swim coach at Monmouth College dies of COVID-19 complications

Monmouth College lost swim coach Tom Burek to COVID-19 complications, according to a statement from the school's website.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth College lost swim coach Tom Burek to COVID-19 complications, according to a statement from the school's website.

Burek died on Saturday afternoon, December 12 at age 62. He had been Monmouth College's Director of Aquatics and head swim coach since 2013.

"Everyone in the Monmouth College family is broken-hearted at the passing of our good friend and colleague Tom Burek," said Monmouth President Clarence R. Wyatt. "Tom's work as a swim coach, both at the college and in the community, touched so many lives in such a positive way. Tom always sought to lift others up. A profoundly good person has left us far too soon."

Dr. Wyatt said Burek will be remembered for his encouraging ways, supporting not only the swimmers at Monmouth College, but those on opposing teams as well.

"He had his trademark phrase which was "Goggle Up" and he wore is distinctive bright yellow Crocs around the deck of the pool," remembered Dr. Wyatt.

Monmouth swimmers won many conference titles and all-conference awards under Burek's leadership.

The school's Assistant Swim Coach Erin Lafary, a former Monmouth College swimmer, said Burek "will forever leave his legacy with the Monmouth swimming program."