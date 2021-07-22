NHL Mock Draft: Sabres take Power and trade back into top 5, Kraken get Beniers

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The NHL Draft is finally almost here, set to begin on Friday at 7 p.m. as the Buffalo Sabres hold the No. 1 pick.
Notably the all-new Seattle Kraken will be picking second after their expansion draft on Wednesday and they'll look to add another key piece to their franchise.
Check out the full NHL Mock Draft on our Locked on NHL YouTube channel. Below, find the picks selected by Locked On team hosts and their reasons for the pick.
1. Buffalo Sabres: Owen Power, D, University of Michigan
2. Seattle Kraken: Matthew Beniers, C, University of Michigan
3. Buffalo Sabres (via trade with ANA): William Eklund, LW/C, Djurgardens (SHL)
TRADE DETAILS: Sabres send Jack Eichel, 5th round pick to Anaheim in exchange for No. 3 overall pick, Jamie Drysdale and Adam Henrique.
4. New Jersey Devils: Luke Hughes, D, USNTDP (USHL)
5. Columbus Blue Jackets: Simon Edvinsson, D, Frolunda (SHL)
6. Detroit Red Wings: Jesper Wallstedt, G, Lulea HF (SHL)
7. San Jose Sharks: Brandt Clarke, D, Barrie Colts (OHL)
8. Los Angeles Kings: Dylan Guenther, LW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
9. Vancouver Canucks: Kent Johnson, C, University of Michigan
10. Ottawa Senators: Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough Petes (OHL)
11. Arizona Coyotes: Pick forfeited
12. Chicago Blackhawks: Fabian Lysell, RW, Lulea (SHL)
13. Calgary Flames: Cole Sillinger, C, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
14. Philadelphia Flyers: Chaz Lucius, C, USNTDP (USHL)
15. Dallas Stars: Aatu Raty, C, Karpat (Liiga)
16. New York Rangers: Francesco Pinelli, C, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
17. St. Louis Blues: Matthew Coronato, LW, Chicago Steel (USHL)
18. Winnipeg Jets: Logan Stankoven, C/RW, Kamloops
19. Nashville Predators: Fyodor Svechkov, C, Lada Togliatti (VHL)
20. Edmonton Oilers: Sebastian Cossa, G, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
21. Boston Bruins: Corson Ceulemans, D, Brooks Bandits (AJHL)
22. Minnesota Wild: Zachary L'Heureux, LW, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
23. Detroit Red Wings: Simon Robertsson, RW, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)
24. Florida Panthers: Mackie Samoskevich, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)
25. Columbus Blue Jackets: Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)
26. Minnesota Wild: Nikita Chibrikov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
27. Carolina Hurricanes: Colton Dach, LW, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)
28. Colorado Avalanche: Brennan Othmann, LW, Flint Firebirds (OHL)
29. New Jersey Devils: Isak Rosen, LW, Leksands (SHL)
30. Vegas Golden Knights: Xavier Bourgault, C, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)
31. Montreal Canadiens: Samu Tuomaala, RW, Kärpät (Liiga)
32. Columbus Blue Jackets: Oskar Olausson, RW, HV71 (SHL)
