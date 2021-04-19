NBA injuries continue to rise in a condensed season

As the NBA playoffs approach, more and more teams are going to rest their starters.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Jamal Murray and many more. Injuries are part of the game, but with COVID-19 protocols, postponements and jam-packed schedules are NBA players in more danger this season?

“I think it’s more visible this year because of the names. Fatigue is obviously a problem. It can’t be dismissed, but I also think some of the complaints about it is due to the players that we are missing,” Josh Lloyd, host of Locked On Fantasy Basketball, said on the latest episode of Locked On Today, while talking about the superstars that have gotten injured this season.

Utah Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder talked about having to balance rest.

“To get better, you have to be as fresh as you can be,” he acknowledged before the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in a matchup where Royce O’Neale was a healthy scratch. “As a coach and as a team, you’re evaluating certain things, and you get a better picture of where you are when you’re able to play on a certain level.”

It’s realistic to expect that we will see more healthy scratches as the season comes to a close, but it’s all in order to be healthy, and ready for a great NBA Playoffs.

“I don’t think we’ll have any issue with that. I think we are going to have everyone back at full health by the first week of May,” Josh Lloyd said while looking at the big picture of getting through this season to get to a great NBA Playoffs on Locked On Today.