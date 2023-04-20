Patrick Kane finally paying dividends for Rangers | Locked On Rangers

Kane just played his best game for New York and helped build a 2-0 series lead over the Devils.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Patrick Kane played a critical role for the New York Rangers in taking a 2-0 series lead over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Kane recorded a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win for the Blueshirts, and it was Kane's first goal with the Rangers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks back Feb. 28.

Locked on Rangers host Jon Chik called it "easily (Kane's) best game as a New York Ranger."

"He had a couple of primary assists to set up Chris Kreider for a power-play goals, and also a phenomenal defensive play that led to him scoring on a breakaway - his best singular play since he's been a New York Ranger."

"It's special," Kane said, per NHL.com. "These are the moments you come to New York ... for a situation like this. There's going to be moments in the playoffs where you're called on to step up and try and produce.

"It was nice to do that tonight. It makes it all worth it."

It was Kane's first three-point game as a Ranger, and he's now up to four points in two playoff games.

It was also Kane's ninth career three-point playoff game, tying him with Chris Chelios for fourth-most in NHL history by a United States-born player. Only Kevin Stevens (13), Craig Janney (11) and Joe Pavelski (10) have more.

As far as the series goes, Kane's performance helped put his team up 2-0 on the Devils, a situation that's magnified considering the next two games will be played at Madison Square Garden.