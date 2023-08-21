Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison highlight college football's AP preseason All-American squad

ATHENS, Ga. — Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will look to repeat with the USC Trojans during the 2023 college football season, and he was one of many returning players named to the AP preseason All-America first team on Monday.
The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs had the most players named to the first team with four, including star tight end Brock Bowers, while Ohio State had three first team selections including dynamic wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.
Despite Georgia's dominance, the Big Ten actually had 12 players named to the first team to lead all conferences, while the SEC came in second with seven - only three coming from schools other than Georgia.
Below is a look at both the first and second teams as we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2023 college football season:
Here is a look at the first team selections:
Quarterback: Caleb Williams - USC
Running Backs: Blake Corum - Michigan, Quinshon Judkins - Mississippi
Tackles: Joe Alt - Notre Dame, Olu Fashanu - Penn State
Guards: Cooper Beebe - Kansas State, Zak Zinter - Michigan
Center: Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia
Tight End: Brock Bowers - Georgia
Wide Receivers: Marvin Harrison - Ohio State, Rome Odunze - Washington, Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State
All-Purpose: Travis Hunter - Colorado
Kicker: Joshua Karty - Stanford
Defense
EDGE: Jared Verse - Florida State, Bralen Trice - Washington
Defensive Tackles: Jer'Zhan Newton - Illinois, Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati
Linebackers: Harold Perkins - LSU, Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Georgia, Tommy Eichenberg - Ohio State
Cornerbacks: Kool-aid McKinstry - Alabama, Kalen King - Penn State
Safeties: Kam Kinchens - Miami, Malaki Starks - Georgia
Defensive Back: Cooper DeJean - Iowa
Punter: Tory Taylor - Iowa
And here is the second team:
Quarterback: Drake Maye - North Carolina
Running Backs: Raheim Sanders - Arkansas, Braelon Allen - Wisconsin
Tackles: JC Latham - Alabama, Kelvin Banks - Texas
Guards: Donovan Jackson - Ohio State, Christian Mahogany - Boston College
Center: Zach Frazier - West Virginia
Tight End: Oronde Gadsden - Syracuse
Wide Receivers: Xavier Worthy - Texas, Malik Nabers - LSU, Jacob Cowing - Arizona
All-Purpose: Will Shipley - Clemson
Kicker: John Hoyland - Wyoming
Defense
EDGE: J.T. Tuimoloau - Ohio State, Dallas Turner - Alabama
Defensive Tackles: Tyler Davis - Clemson, Mekhi Wingo - LSU
Linebackers: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - Clemson, Barrett Carter - Clemson, Cedric Gray - North Carolina
Cornerbacks: Josh Newton - TCU, Ben Morrison - Notre Dame
Safeties: Calen Bullock - USC, Javon Bullard - Georgia
Defensive Back: Will Johnson - Michigan
Punter: Kai Kroeger - South Carolina