What adding EDGE Yannick Ngakoue means for Chicago Bears | Locked on NFL

CHICAGO — Free agent pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Friday. The deal is worth $10.5M, with $10M in guaranteed money.

Ngakoue now joins his fifth team since the start of the 2020 season, and is coming off a 9.5 sack season with the Colts in 2022 - his seventh straight season with eight or more sacks.

Locked on Bears host Lorin Cox spoke with Locked on NFL's Chris Carter about this long expected addition, and why it seems like such an obvious fit for both the player and the club.

"This is something Bears fans have been hoping for for quite some time," Cox said. "There was such a desperation, this was on paper the worst defensive line in football. Without a doubt. And the Bears are sitting there with the most cap space in the NFL, they can afford to dump a bunch of cap into [Ngakoue] for one year."

Ngakoue played for Travis Smith, now the Bears defensive line coach, while with the Raiders, and that was a key factor in his decision to come to the Windy City for 2023.

"I just feel like it was a great fit," Ngakoue said, per ESPN. "Going back to what this culture means here, just the history here and also, it's a great transition -- easy transition -- with my position coach and my defensive coordinator."

Chicago was the worst pass rushing team in the NFL last season, finishing dead last in sacks (20) and second to last in pressure rate (22%) while also only getting 7.5 sacks from their defensive line.