NFL Top 50 for 2022: Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Jameis Winston headline 30-21 section

We're inside 50 days away from the NFL season and our friends at Locked On Sports are putting out a unique NFL top 50 player ranking this week.

LOS ANGELES — We are inside 50 days away from the start of the 2022-23 NFL season and with that, the Locked On Podcast Network is rolling out a unique NFL Top 50 this during the week of July 18-22.

Locked On teamed up with bookmaker BetOnline to gauge and rank the top 50 NFL players based on how they affect the spread or betting line for their team, if they weren’t playing.

BetOnline took the 50 top players who most move those lines. To further explain, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs comes in at No. 50 on the list, because BetOnline said his absence would move the betting line for the Cowboys by .5 points. Meaning if Dallas was hypothetically favored over another team by 3 points and Diggs was announced out, BetOnline says right now, they would move that line .5 points, meaning the Cowboys would now be favored by 2.5 points.

So, they took the top 50 players who would move the lines, and ranked them out. We’ll roll them out throughout the week.

30. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams | Spread value: 1.5 points

2021-22 stats: (17 games) 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, 16 TDs

29. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers | Spread value: 2 points

2021-22 stats: (6 games) 57.7% COMP., 603 pass yards, 5 TDs, 2 INT

28. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts | Spread value: 2 points

2021-22 stats: (17 games) 332 carries, 1,811 yards, 18 TDs

27. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants | Spread value: 2 points

2021-22 stats: (11 games) 64.3% COMP, 2,428 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs

26. Baker Mayfield, QB, Carolina Panthers | Spread value: 2 points

2021-22 stats: (14 games) 60.5% COMP, 3,010 yards, 17 TDs, 13 INTs

25. Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets | Spread value: 2.5 points

2021-22 stats: (13 games) 55.6% COMP, 2,334 yards, 9 TDs, 11 INTs

24. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins | Spread value: 2.5 points

2021-22 stats: (13 games) 67.8% COMP, 2,653 yards, 16 TDs, 10 INTs

23. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears | Spread value: 2.5 points

2021-22 stats: (12 games) 58.9% COMP, 1,870 yards, 7 TDs, 10 INTs

22. Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints | Spread value: 2.5 points

2021-22 stats: (7 games) 59.0% COMP%, 1,170 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs

21. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans | Spread value: 2.5 points

2021-22 stats: (8 games) 219 carries, 937 yards, 10 TDs,

Be sure to check back on the Locked On NFL podcast feed or YouTube channel throughout the week as we reveal the rest of the list each morning!