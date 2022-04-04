NFL Mock Draft Monday: A surprise No. 1 pick and top 5 | Locked On NFL Draft podcast

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away as prospects continue to go through their pro days as coaches, evaluators and executives are trying to find the best fit for their teams.
Every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast, hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy put out their latest mock drafts and give their analysis on what they think might happen in what is ultimately expected to be a pretty unpredictable 2022 NFL Draft.
Last week, co-host Eric Crocker put out his latest full first round mock draft. This week, it was co-host Ryan Tracy's turn and his mock draft was vastly different from Crocker's, including a complete shakeup in the top 10, even at No. 1 overall.
Check out the results of this week’s mock draft below, and tune into the Locked On NFL Draft podcast’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode for their full explanation and analysis.
Locked On NFL Draft Mock Draft - April 4 - Ryan Tracy's picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
3. Houston Texans: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
4. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
5. New York Giants: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Picks 6-10
6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
7. New York Giants: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
10. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
Picks 11-15
11. Washington Commanders: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
12. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
13. Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
15. Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Picks 16-20
16. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
18. New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
19. Philadelphia Eagles: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
Picks 21-25
21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
22. Green Bay Packers: Drake London, WR, USC
23. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
24. Dallas Cowboys: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Picks 26-32
26. Tennessee Titans: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
27. Tampa Bay Bucs: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
28. Green Bay Packers: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, G, Iowa
32. Detroit Lions: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss