Pat Fitzgerald fired at Northwestern, what options do the Wildcats have to replace him?

With Big 10 media day two weeks away, the Wildcats don't have time to conduct a full national search, but here are five candidates they should consider.

EVANSTON, Ill. — After 17 seasons at the helm of Northwestern football, head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired on Monday following serious allegations of hazing within the program.

With Big 10 media day two weeks away, the Wildcats don't really have time to conduct a full national search, potentially leaving them in a situation to promote a coach on an interim basis while they wait to host a national search in November/December.

Of course, as Locked on Big 10 host Craig Shemon points out, hiring from Fitzgerald's current staff is a bit of a risk as well considering the circumstances surrounding the program.

"The easy answer would be to just promote a coordinator," Shemon said. "But I don't think you can do that here, because if Fitzgerald is being fired for the hazing, chances are a lot of his staff are in the same boat don't you think?"

Shemon does list one current Northwestern staffer as an option to take over the program, and he's included below along with four other candidates for Athletic Director Derrick Gragg to consider going forward.

1. David Braun - Northwestern Defensive Coordinator

Braun joined the Wildcats in January after a very successful stint in the same role at North Dakota State. It's possible his short time at Northwestern means he wasn't privvy to the hazing taking place within the program, and at least on an interim basis he makes a lot of sense.

Braun doesn't have any head coaching experience, but he was considered the best coordinator in FCS football, helping lead the Bison to two championships in 2019 and 2021.

2. Mike Kafka - New York Giants Offensive Coordinator

Kafka is a pipe dream for the Wildcats, but the 35-year-old former Northwestern quarterback, who has roots in Chicago, at least deserves a call from Gragg to gauge interest.

Kafka is already drawing NFL head coach interest, however, and may be unwilling to leave the NFL ranks after moving so quickly through them in his career.

3. Mike Elko - Duke Head Coach

Elko won nine games in his debut season at Duke, and if he continues to have that kind of success at a notorious basketball school in the ACC he will have offers from plenty of other P5 programs - making this a prime opportunity for Northwestern to strike.

The 45-year-old played at Penn in the Ivy League and has worked at multiple prestigious academic institutions like Fordham, Richmond, Wake Forest, and Notre Dame, more than preparing him for the unique challenge coaching at Northwestern provides.

4. Sherrone Moore - Michigan Offensive Coordinator

Moore has been a critical part of Michigan's success the past few years, especially in developing the best offensive line in the country in each of the last two seasons. Moore, 37, has drawn rave reviews for his ability to connect with players with his genuine nature, which could make him a perfect replacement at Northwestern.

If Michigan keeps winning Moore will be fielding calls left and right, so it would behoove the Wildcats to try to strike early.

5. Paul Chryst - Texas Offensive Analyst

Chryst is of course the former head coach at Wisconsin, going 67-26 before he was fired in a move that surprised many around the Big 10 and college football.