The Chicago Blackhawks select the best player to hit the NHL since Connor McDavid.

CHICAGO — Connor Bedard was selected with the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks at the NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, and it signals a turning point for the franchise.

Bedard is seen as the best prospect to hit the NHL since that other Connor, Edmonton Oilers franchise center McDavid who happens to be the best player on the planet.

He's also as highly-touted as fellow center Sidney Crosby, who made his NHL debut in the year Bedard was born.

Both of those players have a ton of NHL hardware on their resumes, and ideally for Chicago, Bedard brings home both the personal accolades of McDavid (so far, anyways) and the added benefits of Crosby's Stanley Cup wins.

For the rebuilding Blackhawks, it's an opportunity to add and build around a generational talent. It's not just his level of skill, but also his adaptability and an ability to make everyone around him better as well.

It's quite possible he's a point per game player this coming season, according to Locked on NHL prospects analyst Hadi Kalakeche.

From there, the sky's the limit for the 18-year-old who'll be tasked with helping Chicago return to Stanley Cup contention.

Earlier this week, the Blackhawks acquired forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno in a trade with the Boston Bruins. Hall, who was the first overall pick in 2010 and who'll likely play on Bedard's wing, was instrumental in mentoring two other top picks in their rookie seasons: McDavid with the Oilers (2015-16), and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils (2019-20).

"It's very special," Bedard said. "Those two guys have been through everything in the National Hockey League. For me to get to learn from them, they're unbelievable players. They're such valuable guys to ask questions to, so it's awesome."

Bedard is a right-shot center and was No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

He won Canadian Hockey League Top Prospect, Top Scorer, and David Branch Player of the Year awards after leading the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.24) in 57 regular-season games.

Bedard also won gold with Canada at the two most recent World Junior Championships (in Edmonton last August and in Halifax this past January). As a result, he was the inaugural winner of the IIHF Male Player of the Year.