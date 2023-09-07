How Connor Bedard made great 1st impression on Chicago Blackhawks

The 1st overall pick is as much a down to earth kid as he is a generational hockey talent.

CHICAGO — Connor Bedard's first experience as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks was a flying success.

A few days after being selected first overall at the 2023 NHL Draft, the soon-to-be 18-year-old participated in the team's development camp.

While there were no on-ice sessions, the team's prospects - led by Bedard - spent the week participating in gym workouts, boxing lessons to improve their balance, target practice with pucks, breathing exercises with former Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya to utilize in games and workouts, building team culture sessions with Brock McGillis, and a little spikeball.

According to Jack Bushman of Locked on Blackhawks, not being able to see Bedard on the ice was a bit disappointing, but Bedard was able to display his good and humble nature, and this "special kid" is going to grow into a leadership role by being himself.

"We didn't get to see his skills on the ice, but all of his comments and everything he says proves he's just a very normal 17-year-old who just so happens to be a generational talent and maybe one of the best prospects hockey has ever seen," Bushman said.

Bushman expects Bedard to get a top-six role right out of the gate with the Blackhawks this coming season, and he's likely to play with Taylor Hall and perhaps Andreas Athanasiou, who's one of the only players who can hang with the youngster speed-wise.

Bedard's first NHL regular-season game is likely to come against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Oct 10.

Bedard has called Crosby his idol, and the three-time Stanley Cup winner and multiple league MVP has become the gold standard for centers in the NHL over the past 18 years.