Explaining the potential bonuses in Connor Bedard's contract with the Blackhawks

CHICAGO — Connor Bedard signed his first NHL contract on Monday, a three-year, entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Some wondered what took the two sides so long to agree on a deal, but a quick look at the calendar reveals Monday, July 17 so happens to be Bedard's 18th birthday.
As Jack Bushman of Locked on Blackhawks explains, Bedard's deal carries a salary cap hit of $950,000, the maximum for entry-level deals.
However, there's a good chance Bedard hits a bigger payday if he is able to meet certain bonus threshholds.
"The Type A bonuses go up to $1 million," Bushman explains. "Bedard needs to hit four of these to reach that number - 20 goals, 35 assists, 60 points, top six in Time on Ice among forwards (in total and/or per game) on his team (minimum 42 games), top three in +/- among forwards on his team (minimum 42 games), 0.73 points per game (minimum 42 games), All Rookie Team selection, All Star Selection, or All Star MVP."
B level bonuses are where even more money can be made. They're worth a maximum of $2.5M, and the full amount of the bonus is awarded if any of the following is achieved (per PuckPedia):
- Top 10 among NHL forwards in goals, assists, points, or points per game (min 42 GP)
- Win any of the following trophies: Hart, Selke, Richard, Conn Smythe
- 1st or 2nd team All-Star
One of those might be a bit more difficult to achieve, especially since the Calder Trophy - awarded to the NHL's rookie of the year - isn't included.
Altogether, Bedard could be in for a payday of $4,450,000 between the base salary and potential bonuses.
Not bad for an 18-year-old.
Don't forget - If a team exceeds the salary cap due to performance bonuses, then any amount over the limit considered a Bonus Carryover, and counts against the cap in the next season.
As Bushman notes, some of this is dependent on who Bedard plays with and whether the Blackhawks can surround him with players who can push him over the assist mark, for example. Still, expect a special first season from the most hyped NHL rookie since Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.