Explaining the potential bonuses in Connor Bedard's contract with the Blackhawks

Connor Bedard could earn $4.45M as an 18-year-old with the Chicago Blackhawks.

CHICAGO — Connor Bedard signed his first NHL contract on Monday, a three-year, entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Some wondered what took the two sides so long to agree on a deal, but a quick look at the calendar reveals Monday, July 17 so happens to be Bedard's 18th birthday.

As Jack Bushman of Locked on Blackhawks explains, Bedard's deal carries a salary cap hit of $950,000, the maximum for entry-level deals.

However, there's a good chance Bedard hits a bigger payday if he is able to meet certain bonus threshholds.

"The Type A bonuses go up to $1 million," Bushman explains. "Bedard needs to hit four of these to reach that number - 20 goals, 35 assists, 60 points, top six in Time on Ice among forwards (in total and/or per game) on his team (minimum 42 games), top three in +/- among forwards on his team (minimum 42 games), 0.73 points per game (minimum 42 games), All Rookie Team selection, All Star Selection, or All Star MVP."

B level bonuses are where even more money can be made. They're worth a maximum of $2.5M, and the full amount of the bonus is awarded if any of the following is achieved (per PuckPedia):

Top 10 among NHL forwards in goals, assists, points, or points per game (min 42 GP)

Win any of the following trophies: Hart, Selke, Richard, Conn Smythe

1st or 2nd team All-Star

One of those might be a bit more difficult to achieve, especially since the Calder Trophy - awarded to the NHL's rookie of the year - isn't included.

Altogether, Bedard could be in for a payday of $4,450,000 between the base salary and potential bonuses.

Not bad for an 18-year-old.

Don't forget - If a team exceeds the salary cap due to performance bonuses, then any amount over the limit considered a Bonus Carryover, and counts against the cap in the next season.