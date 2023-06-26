Blackhawks take advantage of Bruins’ cap crunch by landing Taylor Hall

Chicago acquires Taylor Hall to add scoring punch and mentor Connor Bedard.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks are adding two No. 1 overall draft picks to the roster this week.

With the Blackhawks holding the top pick at Wednesday's NHL Draft, they’re set to add a generational talent in Connor Bedard. On Monday, they added a guy who was selected in that spot back in 2010 - Taylor Hall.

Hall was traded to Chicago by the Boston Bruins on Monday. The Blackhawks also received forward Nick Foligno for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

Jack Bushman of Locked on Blackhawks calls this a no-brainer for many reasons. They give up only two restricted free agent defensemen, and add a high-end winger in Hall to play with Bedard while relieving pressure off the youngster and showing him the ropes as a former top pick himself.

It’s a cap dump for the Bruins, as Hall, a 31-year-old forward, has two seasons remaining on the four-year, $24 million contract ($6 million average annual value) he signed with the Bruins in July of 2021.

Boston needed some salary relief after loading up for a hoped for Stanley Cup run in 2023 that fell woefully short.

Foligno can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but the Blackhawks have exclusive negotiating rights through to the end of June and will try to convince him to sign.

"We are thrilled to be adding players of Nick's and Taylor's caliber to our organization," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said, per NHL.com. "The two bring a wealth of experience and leadership that will strengthen not only our forward group, but aid in the development of our entire roster."

Hall recorded 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 regular-season games this season with an additional eight points (five goals, three assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.