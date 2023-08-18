Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews putting hockey career on hold due to long Covid.

Toews recorded 15 goals and 16 assists in 53 games last season for Chicago, but is prioritizing his health and will sit out the 2023-24 season.

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews isn't retiring, but he isn't planning to play in 2023-24.

We already knew the unrestricted free agent would not be back in Chicago after an incredibly successful tenure as captain of the Blackhawks, but he won't be signing elsewhere either.

"I'd like to announce that I am not fully retiring, but I am taking time away from the game again this season," Toews wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. "I cannot deny my love for the game of hockey and still feel the passion for competing at my highest level."

Rachel Donner of Locked on NHL says the announcement is surprising and not all that surprising at the same time, based on the events of the past few years.

"(Toews) specifically mentions the decision was due to long Covid, which he's been reticent to talk about," Donner said. "To have somebody who's career has been directly impacted by it is going to be important."

Here's what Toews had to say about his health status:

"However, these last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges. My focus is to give myself the time and space to fully heal and enjoy life to the fullest once again. Along the way I have met several people who have struggled with health issues pertaining to long COVID, chronic immune response syndrome, and other similar cases that are quite complex. I now recognize the importance of one day sharing the details of my health journey with you all."

Toews recorded 15 goals and 16 assists in 53 games last season. On Feb. 21, had to step away from the Blackhawks to deal with the effects of long COVID-19 and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, conditions that kept him out the entire 2020-21 season.

He returned in a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on April 1, and it was believed there was some interest around the league to sign him.