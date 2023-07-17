Quad City roller derby group hosting boot camp for newcomers

The Quad City Rollers, a non-profit roller derby team, is hosting its annual seven-week roller derby boot camp for new participants.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Editor's Note: Video is from a previous boot camp hosted by the Quad City Rollers.

The Quad City Rollers are coming in for another roller derby boot camp this August.

Over the course of seven weeks, the Rollers will educate people on the safety and fun of participating in a roller derby. Participants in the boot camp are coordinating with "newbie coaches" to build the fundamentals, along with some of the current players on the Rollers team.

They encourage every one to apply regardless of their experience with roller derby, with some requirements.

Participants must be 18 years old or older.

People must be able to attend practices twice a week, or coordinate with newbie coaches to build a schedule that works together.

Families are also encouraged to come, and children are welcome during practice sessions.

Some gear can be loaned out to participants, but they require people to come with their own mouth guards and skating helmet.

Once people are ready to become part of the Rollers derby team, they will also need to pay $30 monthly in dues to the team, and $75 annually for Roller Derby League insurance.