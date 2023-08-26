Major League Quadball Championships come to Des Moines

If you've ever wanted to play Quidditch from "Harry Potter" in real life, here's the next best thing: Quadball.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Athletes from both the United States and Canada arrived at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex on Saturday to participate in a unique competition: The Major League Quadball Championships.

Quadball draws inspiration from the fictional sport in the "Harry Potter" series, Quidditch. The sport can best be described as a combination of other sports: basketball, rugby and dodgeball.

Many Quadball players are drawn to the sport for different reasons. For San Antonio Soldados' player Jay Stewart, his buddies at the University of Texas-San Antonio convinced him to join.

“I just tried it as a joke with like some of my friends, but after like a week, I was just hooked onto it," he said. "And I have been playing ever since."

And for Quadball "veterans" like New York Titans' Lindsay Marella, you get to build relationships against your opponents the more you face off.

“I know like so many people here, and I have for years," Marella explained. "We stay at their places when we travel, and like… it’s very close. And that’s unlike any other sport I played.”

Marella said she played many sports growing up, and all the skills she learned from those sports translated to the pitch when she plays Quadball.

The race for the Quadball trophy continues in West Des Moines Sunday with the semifinals and finals both set to take place.

How Quadball works

There are around six-to-seven players on the pitch at one time. And under Major League Quadball (MLQ) rules, there can only be a maximum of four players of the same gender on the pitch at one time.

Players mount themselves on brooms made of PVC piping during play. There are three hoops on each side of the pitch that “chasers” try and throw a deflated volleyball into for 10 points.

Meanwhile, “beaters” throw dodgeballs at the chasers, forcing them to run all the way back down the pitch to "tag up".

"Keepers” protect the hoops, like goalies in other sports, and "seekers" chase down a flag runner for bonus points, just like the "Golden Snitch" in the Harry Potter books and movies.

If the flag runner gets caught, the opposing team receives 30 points.