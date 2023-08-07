x
John Deere Classic Final round | Live Updates

After 54 holes of golf, Brendon Todd enters the final round of play as the leader at -16, with multiple golfers trailing by just a single stroke.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day. 

Quick facts: 

   

Live Updates

Leaderboard updates can be found here throughout the day.

Leaderboard heading into the final round

Championship Sunday here we come! 🏆 #johndeereclassic #playtpc

Posted by TPC Deere Run on Saturday, July 8, 2023

A beautiful day for the final round!

Get your engines started for the Championship Round! 🏆

Posted by John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023

