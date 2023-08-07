John Deere Classic Final round | Live Updates

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day.
If you see something at the tournament, let us know! You can send your pictures and video to WQAD by texting 309-304-0888 or through our app.
Quick facts:
- Sunday marks the final round of the pro tournament. Here are the highlights from Saturday. Brendon Todd has a one-steak lead, shooting -16 through 54 holes.
- ICYMI: Morton, Illinois native Tommy Kuhl brought his entourage to the classic yesterday. And the golf and pickleball worlds collide in this story.
- JDC organizers want concert-goers to plan ahead before heading to the course today! Here's what you should know.
Live Updates
News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.