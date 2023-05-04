University of Iowa Athletics puts a pause on women's basketball ticket sales for next season

The demand for season tickets is so high that the athletics department had to put a pause on it for the unforeseeable future.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Demand for Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball season tickets is so high that the University of Iowa Athletics Department is putting a pause on sales.

Deputy Director of Athletics Matt Henderson said the pause is a happy moment for the university and the women's basketball team.

"And then on top of that, our fans, they've been passionate all year long," said Henderson.

The interest in the women's team grew "significantly" this past season. Henderson noted that the pause was placed because the athletics department needs more time to adequately disperse season tickets to as many Hawkeye fans as possible.

"Our normal process begins with renewals in mid-summer, so mid-June, we do our renewals, and those season ticket holders will get a chance to renew their season tickets," Henderson said. "And then we'll take those that have put a deposit down and those that have expressed interest for additional tickets and we'll work through that process again."

Henderson emphasized the team wants as many Hawkeye fans there as possible. The department still needs to stay on top of allocating tickets for not only season tickets but specific events.

"Each year, women's basketball does a reunion where they bring back their letter winners, and you need a block of tickets for that," Henderson said. "So you know those type of events, campus events that we do we need that block for students."

Henderson also noted that the athletics department is looking into having season tickets for students.

Those who've already placed deposits on their tickets will be contacted over the summer in order of their Ticket Office Priority Points.

This may not come as a surprise to many Hawkeye fans following the incredibly successful year for the women's basketball team. Under the leadership of Coach Lisa Bluder, the Hawks made it all the way to the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.