Iowa State University aims to develop young roster and still win games in the process

This year's squad is one of the youngest Matt Campbell has had at Iowa State, but he doesn't view that as a bad thing.

AMES, Iowa — After an eventful offseason, Iowa State is looking to turn the page from that in the disappointing 4-8 that preceded it.

There's a lot of questions surrounding this year's group for a couple of reasons. One being that they lost several key players and the other is that they're a pretty young group across the board.

"I've seen this football team grow immensely as much as any group we've been around and probably because a lot of the youth that we have and obviously going through some adversity along the way already," Campbell said.

While they may lack experience, they're not lacking is confidence that they can help get the program back on track this season.

"We're a young group," said defensive back Malik Verdon. "Everybody's on point with everything. You can tell everybody really loves it."

There's been a lot of speculation as to who the starters will be at a couple of key positions for the Cyclones this season, especially when it comes to quarterback and running back.

For quarterback, the depth chart currently lists Rocco Becht or JJ Kohl. Similarly, for running back, it lists Cartevious Norton, Eli Sanders, Abu Sama III, Carson Hansen and Arlen Harris Jr., with 'or' separating each name.

"I think what I love is that it created great competition, and everyone wants to know who's starting here, who's starting there," said Campbell. "As I told our team, my expectation is that we're going to play a lot of guys early in this football season because you still don't know until you get out in the game and play and that means you have to earn the right on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to be the guy that gets in the game."