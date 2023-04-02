Iowa Hawkeyes returning to Iowa City Monday afternoon

The team is expected to roll into the Iowa River Landing at 3:15 Monday afternoon.

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball team will return home Monday afternoon following an outstanding season and run to the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

The Hawks will be bussed back to the Iowa River Landing in Coralville around 3:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to welcome the team back.

Fans can park for free in the South Lot along Quarry Road, just south of the Iowa City Area Association of Realtors. From there, they should line up along 9th Street on the sidewalk to help cheer on the Hawks as they return.

The bus will drop the players off in front of the Hyatt Regency, which is marked with a star on the map below: