4 Illinois, Iowa players selected in the 1st round of the NFL Draft

All four guys were taken in the first eighteen picks of the draft.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Round One of the NFL Draft was full of twists and turns. But what a night it was for players in our area. Devon Witherspoon, Lukas Van Ness, Will McDonald IV and Jack Campbell, all getting selected in the first round.

Devon Witherspoon was selected fifth overall by the Seattle Seahawks. He becomes the highest-drafted Illini player since 1996, and only the fourth Illinois player ever drafted in the top 10.

Lukas Van Ness went 13th overall to the Green Bay Packers, going back to the state he grew up in. And just two picks later, Iowa State's Will McDonald IV was selected by the New York Jets.

Also, a guy we have been tracking all weekend, standout Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell went 18th overall to the Detroit Lions. Many experts had Campbell as an early second-round, to a late first-round pick, but the 6'4'' 250-pound linebacker, didn't fall past the Lions' second-round pick.

The atmosphere in Kansas City has been electric throughout the past two days. Over 100,000 fans in attendance from all over the country.

Still, some players from Iowa are expected to get drafted on Day 2 of the draft. Iowa's standout tight end Sam LaPorta and cornerback Riley Moss are both expected to be drafted in the next few rounds.