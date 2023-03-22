United Township's Ryan Webber has resigned

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Feb. 18, 2016.
Ryan Webber is stepping down from his head coaching position at United Township.
News 8 Sports' Matt Randazzo reports the WB6 coach has resigned after eight successful seasons with the Panthers. Webber was 144-75 at UT with one Super Sectional appearance and one WB6 title.
Last season, the Panthers finished 25-7, a school record.
