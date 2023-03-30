Cathy Marx takes reflects on her playing days as an Iowa Hawkeye

Before becoming the head coach at Clinton High School, Cathy Marx was a member of Iowa's 1993 Women's Basketball team, the last squad to reach the Final Four.

MOLINE, Ill. — Before Cathy Marx was the head girl's basketball coach at Clinton High School, she was a four-year letterwinner for the University of Iowa women's basketball team. Marx played at Iowa from 1990 to 1994 and was a member of Iowa's 1993 Final Four squad, the last Hawkeye team to reach the Final Four.

Marx has been following the success of Caitlin Clark and this year's Iowa team closely, giving high praise to the team's cohesiveness. "You see them hugging each other and you don't see them coming off the court and giving side-eyes, no, they're together," Marx said.

Throughout Iowa's March run, Marx has reflected on memories from the 1993 team.

"It was what we did in 1993. I mean, people were in line to get in there, and it was the story. So I'm so excited. We get to relive it. I'm so excited to get to support these girls."

The Moline-native is a 1990 graduate of Riverdale High School, where she was a three-year varsity star. During her high school career, she averaged 23.2 points per game and scored 1,372 points.