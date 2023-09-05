Alleman football and US Army go 'the first 100 yards'

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Alleman football program has navigated through some trying times in recent years, on Monday night the Pioneers enlisted in the U.S. Army to help lay the foundation for a very bright future.
Alleman teamed up with the army for "The first 100 yards" event on Arsenal Island. A total of 58 kids from the Pioneers' feeder program took part in an interactive program emphasizing physical fitness, strength training and mental toughness.
