Assumption's Tyler Maro pulls in 30 D1 offers and counting

These days, the recruiting process looks a bit different.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Spring break usually means a much needed break for most high schoolers. It was supposed to be anything but that for Assumption's Tyler Maro.

"I was planning to take some unofficial visits now and then hopefully make it to some camps this summer," said Maro, a junior lineman. "Obviously that's not going to happen, so hopefully we can take some visits when the season starts."

Maro is one of the best linemen in the Quad Cities and was hoping to visit top Division I programs face-to-face during spring break but now those visits are just via FaceTime.

"So far it's been a lot of texts, a lot of calls, a lot of virtual tours, seeing what I can since I can't take visits right now." said Maro.

So far the new recruiting process has been working out pretty well. He's pulled in five offers from the state of Illinois alone, two in his home state of Iowa, nearly every Ivey League school, and further west Nebraska, UCLA, even Oregon.

"It's a Zoom call and the coach will walk around and show us the facilities and the field." said Maro.

It's different but Maro has been making the best of it.

"It's a lot different seeing the facilities in person, but at the end of the day it`s very similar in the aspect that you're still talking to coaches, you're still getting to know them, they're still getting to know you, they're still telling you what the programs have to offer." said Maro.

While he can't control how the recruiting process looks, he can control what he does on the field this season.

"It definitely does have some pressure but at the end of the day, I've got a lot of great opportunities right now which is really going to help in the long run." said Maro.

He knows what he brings to each program.

"My ability to bend and move well, my desire to work hard and be the best." said Maro.