Lawsuit seeks to block Iowa from cutting women's swim team

swimming pool

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Members of the University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving team are suing the school over a decision to eliminate their program.

The lawsuit argues that Iowa is not offering equal opportunity for female students in sports as required by a 1972 law that bars gender discrimination in federally funded education programs.

The plaintiffs are four members of the team. They want a court to reinstate their program. 

They're also seeking class-action status for all female undergraduate students and more sports opportunities. 

The university is cutting men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics due to budget woes.